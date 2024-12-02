UAE - Housing benefits worth AED13.2 billion ($3.6 billion) have been disbursed in 2024 among 8,891 citizens across the emirate under the directives of President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi coinciding with the UAE’s National Day celebrations which falls on December 2.

The annoucement comes following the approval for the third package of housing benefits worth AED7.7 billion for 5,374 citizens by HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reported Wam.

It includes housing loans totalling more than AED3.569 billion in value and aiding 2,373 citizens in addition to residential land and housing grants worth AED3.67 billion, benefiting 2,540 citizens.

Additionally, senior citizens, retirees with low incomes, and the families of deceased citizens have been exempted from housing loan payments amounting to more than AED486 million. This exemption has directly benefited 461 citizens in the emirate, it added.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) Chairman, said: "The distribution of this package highlights our leadership’s continued dedication to enhance the welfare of our citizens and their families, and nurture familial and social cohesion within the emirate, while advancing its comprehensive development."

With this package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed since the establishment of ADHA has reached approximately AED162.1 billion, covering more than 118,700 housing benefits, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).