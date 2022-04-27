ABU DHABI- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi the Abraham Accords Delegation of Evangelical Business and Media Leaders.

Sheikh Abdullah discussed, with the delegation headed by Joel Rosenberg, a number of topics, including tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and the need to spread these important values across the world.

The two sides also exchanged views on the importance of the Abraham Accords in opening wider horizons for achieving peace in the region, and benefitting from the opportunities available to enhance joint cooperation in all fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the delegation, stressing the importance of strengthening joint action to achieve sustainable development for the peoples of the region.

He also affirmed that peace leads to stability, development and building societies that are based on the values of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood. He noted that the UAE is keen to cooperate with its brothers and friends in the region and the world, in order to achieve these noble goals and consolidate peace, security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the role of the Abraham Accords Delegation in emphasising the promising opportunities available to the Abraham Accords countries to achieve cooperation and partnership for a future of stability and development for their peoples.

For their part, the delegation emphasised the leading position of the UAE as a global beacon of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood, praising the outstanding and important efforts undertaken by the UAE to achieve peace, security and stability in the region.