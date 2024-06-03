H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Wong on taking office as Prime Minister of Singapore, expressing his wishes for success and prosperity for Singapore and its people.

They discussed several topics related to bilateral relations and the comprehensive partnership between their countries.

The meeting also explored the prospects for boosting cooperation in various sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, tourism, energy, education, and climate action.

The Prime Minister of Singapore welcomed the visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation, praising the strong ties that their countries share.

For his part, the UAE top diplomat affirmed the country's commitment to enhancing its cooperation and partnership with the Republic of Singapore across all fields, to support their countries' vision for driving development and sustainable economic prosperity.

He also highlighted that the decision made by the UAE and Singapore in 2019 to take their bilateral relations to the next level by forging a comprehensive partnership has helped accelerate the development of their cooperation, serving the mutual interests of their countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed regional and international developments and the situation in the Middle East, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and its humanitarian fallout.

The meeting was attended by Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.