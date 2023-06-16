H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, as part of his working visit to Bangkok.

The meeting touched upon bilateral relations between the UAE and Thailand and means to further develop prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially economic and investment.

They also reviewed the efforts of the two countries to reach a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) following the signing of the joint statement last May to announce the launch of relevant talks between the two sides.

Sheikh Abdullah and Pramudwinai also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended the UAE’s developed relations with Thailand, highlighting both countries’ interest in strengthening these relations, developing their joint cooperation and establishing a comprehensive partnership that supports their efforts to achieve sustainable development.

He reiterated that both countries are keen to promote their cooperation on the economic level, and in this regard, many initiatives were launched, including the the establishment of the first Emirati-Thai Business Council in February 2023.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health, and Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand.