The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), an arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to develop and regulate the business sector, has reported remarkable growth in key indicators related to consumer and commercial protection during last year (2024).

The rate of consumers' complaints against economic establishments, which were resolved amicably, rose to 90% of the total in 2024 compared to 83.4 percent in 2023, reflecting the effectiveness of its efforts to enhance consumer rights and the business sector’s vitality. The estimated total value of goods and services of the reported complaints was AED26.3 million.

In addition to receiving and settling consumers’ complaints, ADRA conducts field visits to commercial establishments and sales outlets in various locations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to ensure compliance with laws and rules regulating commercial activities.

Last year, 251,083 field visits were conducted, up 4.5 percent compared to 240,229 visits in 2023. Awareness campaigns were increased 45 percent to 5,397 from 3,706 campaigns in 2023, reflecting ADRA’s increased efforts to raise the business community’s awareness about rules and regulations.

During these field visits, 7,951 warnings and 3,081 violations were issued, and 53 closure cases were reported. The estimated value of goods and products not meeting the criteria stipulated by laws, rules, and regulations is AED40.8 million.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of ADRA, said, “Consumer rights and intellectual property are at the top of our priorities. We remain committed to providing best possible mechanisms to ensure goods and services are delivered with the highest standards of safety, quality, and transparency. In this regard, we have launched a new edition of our Artificial Intelligence-powered consumer protection service on Abu Dhabi Government Services portal (TAMM) to further enhance consumers’ awareness about their rights and share their opinions”.

Al Mansouri added, “Consumers' complaints and field visits represent vital tools to ensure compliance with laws and rules regulating the business sector, and continuous improvement of the investment ecosystem in the emirate. We also communicate with different stakeholders to know the challenges they face and find suitable solutions. I’m pleased to report that 96 percent of participants in the annual survey we organised last year (2024) have expressed their satisfaction about inspection and regulatory activities. We are forging ahead with efforts to enhance our services and further cement Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred destination for talent, businesses, and investments."