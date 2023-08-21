RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) revealed that the volume of demand for school supplies has witnessed an increase of more than 80% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The FSC report coincided with the commencement of the new academic year, and the return of 6 million male and female students of government, private and foreign schools in Saudi Arabia.

The federation pointed out that the retail outlets and stationery stores across Saudi Arabia have witnessed active movement by students and their families to buy school bags, notebooks, stationery tools, and school uniforms.

This has contributed significantly to increasing the sales and profitability of the school supplies sector.

The FSC said the back-to-school season is considered one of the most important commercial seasons in Saudi Arabia, which contribute to boosting economic activity in general, and the school supplies sector in particular.

The stores have started to prepare early to secure school needs with various options and prices in a way that suits the financial capabilities of families of all segments. It has also announced huge offers and sales, which drove the demand volume and sales to high levels.

The FSC confirmed that the growth of the activity and the market of the school supplies sector reflects the expansion and development witnessed by the public and private education sector, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

It also reflects the interest that Saudi Arabia attaches to this important sector, the FSC said, adding that it also shows the purchasing power of Saudi consumers and the attractiveness of the Kingdom's investment environment in general.

