DUBAI - 7X, the trade, transport and logistics investment and holding group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Etihad Credit Bureau to access the latter’s advanced credit data platform for assessing the credit security and stability of businesses dealing with 7X and its subsidiaries.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, and Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director-General of Etihad Credit Bureau, during a signing ceremony held at 7X headquarters, in the presence of senior management representatives from both organisations.

Alashram said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to integrating seamlessly with government services to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen our position in trade, transport, and logistics. This partnership marks an important milestone in our digital transformation journey, reaffirming our dedication to innovation and excellence.

At 7X, we value the role of meaningful collaborations with public and private entities, and we look forward to working closely with Etihad Credit Bureau to unlock new opportunities for success and further elevate the UAE’s position on the global stage.”

Lutfi said, “We are pleased to partner with 7X, in line with our vision to provide government entities with crucial credit information to strengthen their credit, collection, and auditing policies and frameworks. By facilitating seamless digital integration, we aim to simplify access to credit information, further enabling organisations to make well-informed and strategic financial decisions.”

The agreement reflects both entities’ shared goal of advancing the UAE leadership’s forward-thinking vision, thereby enhancing cooperation between public and private sectors.