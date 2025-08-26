All 2027 model vehicles will be subject to new requirements aligned with international standards to enhance safety and protect the environment, the official statement said.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), represented by the Directorate General of Standards and Metrology (DGSM), is reviewing international regulations for 2027 vehicles.

The decision is aimed at limiting harmful emissions, enhancing safety by ensuring advanced safety systems.

It will be mandatory to comply with the national regulations for GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) member countries while exporting.

Motor vehicles recalls are required in GSO member countries. It is essential that all motor vehicle nanufacturers should upload all details of recalls in the Mutabiq.

Unloading VIN numbers: All motor vehicles to be exported to GSO member countries are required to upload their VIN numbers and necessary activate in Mutabiq.

GSO would like to emphasize that all motor vehicle manufacturers should apply for the warranty agreement for all vehicles marketed in GCC countries, regardless of the importer.

Mutabiq

Mutabaq is an electronic platform that serves consumers, manufacturers and other parties related to Gulf Conformity Certificates. It includes a number of services provided by GSO, as follows:

Vehicle fuel economy guide.

Submitting requests for approval of Gulf Conformity Certificates for vehicles, motorcycles and tyres.

Download fuel efficiency labels for vehicles and tyres.

Entering recall campaign data, and the distinctive numbers of imported vehicles (Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Browsing the customs clearance guide, and the consumer guide for vehicles, motorcycles and tyres.

