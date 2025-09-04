AMMAN — Sixteen Saudi industrial ventures are currently operating across Jordan’s industrial cities, with a total investment value of JD133 million, according to Chairman of the Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) Loay Sehwail. The projects collectively generated around 790 job opportunities.

During the opening session of the Jordanian-Saudi Business Forum, that took place in Amman and organised by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCI), Sehwail stressed that JIEC dedicated the past 40 years to develop an "optimal investment environment and attractive infrastructure, serving as a key incubator" for industrial investments,” the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

“Our estates are not merely production hubs. They are integrated ecosystems that support investors from inception to global market access.”

He added that JIEC’s strategic direction is closely aligned with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, both of which aim to enhance the industrial sectors of their respective countries.

Sehwail underlined that Jordan’s industrial cities have become “strategic” platforms for investment, offering a wide range of advantages, including world-class infrastructure, a "prime" logistical location in the heart of the region, and a suite of competitive incentives, according to Petra.

Jordan is home to nine industrial estates across various governorates, accommodating 975 companies with combined investments exceeding JD3.5 billion. These investments have created around 62,000 employment opportunities.

Sehwail extended an invitation to Saudi investors to explore the “promising” opportunities available in Jordan’s industrial estates.

The session also included a detailed presentation on the investment incentives offered by the estates, with particular emphasis on the Al Hussein and Tafileh Industrial Estates.

These sites offer “exceptional” benefits, such as reduced energy and electricity costs, inclusion in production factory support programmes, and discounted export fees through the Port of Aqaba.

