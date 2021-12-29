DUBAI - The most significant global gathering of 2021 continues to welcome visitors safely and responsibly.

"Throughout the Expo 2020 Dubai journey we’ve worked hard to balance between holding a responsible, safe, fun Expo and navigating our way through a pandemic. Like the city and the country, we have learnt how to live and operate effectively within a COVID world, as long as we remain agile, factual and responsible," according to a statement issued by the Main Office - Expo 2020 Dubai.

"Expo 2020 Dubai’s stringent COVID-19 safety measures are designed to protect everyone visiting and working on site; they include mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, staff, and participants. On-site PCR testing facilities enable frequent testing of Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers.

"The health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone continues to be of the highest priority and we remain committed to working with our participants to welcome visitors to a safe, fun and exceptional Expo," concluded the statement.

