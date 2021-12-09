DUBAI - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation (CPI) slowed to 5.6% year on year in November, from 6.3% in October, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday. The rate remains within the 5-9% target range set by the central bank.

Monthly inflation slowed to 0.1%, versus 1.5% in October, largely owing to a decline in food prices.

"The monthly inflation reading for November, in our view, was largely reflective of a slowdown in demand-pull factors and, to a smaller degree, consolidation of cost-push variables," Naeem Brokerage said in an analyst note.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Jacqueline Wong and David Goodman ) ((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))