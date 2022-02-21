His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has highlighted the importance of further building upon the long-standing, strong and strategic relations that exist between Bahrain and the US.

He also emphasised the advanced co-operation between the two countries in various areas as he received the newly-appointed US Ambassador Steven C Bondy yesterday.

HRH Prince Salman highlighted the importance of continuing to explore opportunities to develop new strategic partnerships and mutually beneficial initiatives.

He welcomed the US ambassador, congratulated him on his appointment and wished him every success in performing his duties.

Regional and international issues and developments of common interest were discussed.

Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the meeting.

