His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has highlighted the importance of further building upon the long-standing, strong and strategic relations that exist between Bahrain and the US.

He also emphasised the advanced co-operation between the two countries in various areas as he received the newly-appointed US Ambassador Steven C Bondy yesterday.

HRH Prince Salman highlighted the importance of continuing to explore opportunities to develop new strategic partnerships and mutually beneficial initiatives.

He welcomed the US ambassador, congratulated him on his appointment and wished him every success in performing his duties.

Regional and international issues and developments of common interest were discussed.

Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the meeting.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.