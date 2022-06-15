AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday met with UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Al Blooshi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Huneiti discussed strengthening cooperation and coordination to serve the interests of the two countries’ people, in the presence of a number of senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the UAE military attaché in Jordan.

