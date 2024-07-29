Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, has assured residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja, who reside in satellite towns, of the FCT Administration’s resolve to provide critical infrastructure projects in the areas

The Minister disclosed this to newsmen on Friday while inspecting the ongoing construction of the 7.3 kilometres Gaba/Tokulo road in Bwari Area Council.

Wike, who expressed satisfaction with the speed and quality of work on the road project, assured that it will be adequately funded to ensure its timely completion by December this year.

The Minister revealed that the project was 40 percent complete, saying about 70 percent of the contractual sum has been paid to the contractor by the FCT Administration and expressed confidence in the capacity of the contractor to deliver the project within the agreed schedule.

Wike further disclosed that the Gaba/Tokulo road, when completed, will not only enhance transportation in the rural parts of the FCT but will also improve food security in the nation’s capital by providing access to the farmlands, as well as access to the markets.

Wike said, “So many people have thought that we are only concentrating in the city. Yesterday, we were in Saburi, today we are in Bwari. Tomorrow, we will be in Kuje, so that people will understand that while we are doing in the city, we are also carrying out development in the satellite towns and the rural areas because by the Renewed Hope Agenda, development is not only to be concentrated within the city but also to take to the rural areas in order to improve the economy.

“Here is an agrarian area; without this road, how are they going to move their goods? And this is part of the problems we have in terms of food insecurity. People are talking about shortages of food, but if we don’t have a means of transportation, that is also a problem.

“We are trying to solve that problem of transportation for farmers to be able to go and bring whatever they have produced for people to consume or to buy.”

Wike, while thanking the people of Bwari for their support for the government, also reiterated that President Tinubu was committed to addressing the economic problems of the country and called for their continued support.

He added, “We thank the people of Bwari and we want to also let them know that the government of President Tinubu is serious about solving the economic crisis we have. All we urge Nigerians is just to be patient. It is not easy but the President knows that there are problems and that’s why he said he will tackle those problems and challenges.

“So, I thank them for the support and they should continue to support so that at the end of the day, everybody in Nigeria will be happy that the Nigeria of our dreams is what we see.”

Wike also assured that the FCT Administration will continue to partner with the FCT Areas Councils in the interest of every resident of the FCT.

