LUANDA: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Republic of Angola on a state visit.

His Highness the President is accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Salem Ali Khamis Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Angola; and a number of senior officials.