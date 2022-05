TUNIS - Tunisia's remittances from workers abroad rose by 13.3% in first 4 months this year and tourism revenues jumped by 58%- central bank figures showed on Monday.

Remittances reached 2.43 billion Tunisian dinars ($791 million). Tourism revenues rose to 796 million dinars.

External debt services reached during the first four months this year 3.26 billion dinars.

