The creation of a Tunisian-Libyan continental trade corridor towards sub-Saharan African countries was officially announced at a joint ministerial meeting held at the headquaters of the Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb and Libya's Minister of Economy and Trade Mohamed Al-Hwej.

Attendees laid emphasis on the importance of upgrading the border crossing of Ras Jedir, in line with international standards.

