The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decried the exclusion of trade unions in the formation and deliberations of the contentious Tax Bill, persistent cash scarcity, and worsening insecurity.

NLC said this in a communique following its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Owerri, Imo State.

In a fiery critique of the Tax Bill currently under deliberation in the National Assembly, the NLC emphasized the need for fairness and inclusivity in taxation.

The Congress condemned the exclusion of organized labour from discussions, stating that “if labour is not at the table, it is effectively on the menu.”

The Congress demanded an immediate halt to the Tax Bill’s progression, urging broader consultations that include Nigerian workers. “A tax system that alienates key stakeholders cannot be a tool for economic development,” the NLC declared.

On the issue of cash scarcity, the NLC NEC expressed outrage over the continued cash scarcity, describing the 5% charge Nigerians face when accessing cash as an “exploitative tax on survival.” The Congress warned of the devastating impact on small businesses and informal economy operators, calling for swift intervention from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“This situation disproportionately affects the poor and struggling masses,” the NLC stated, adding that the government must act to protect citizens’ financial rights and stimulate economic growth.

Highlighting the alarming state of insecurity, the NLC cited staggering figures: N2.23 trillion paid in ransoms, 614,937 lives lost, and over two million kidnappings recorded in a single year. The Congress described the crisis as a “national disgrace” and called for immediate and decisive government action.

“Insecurity is not just a statistic; it is a human tragedy,” the NLC noted, emphasizing that many victims are workers who contribute significantly to the economy.

Jointly signed by NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, the communique demanded urgent government intervention on all fronts. It called for inclusive dialogue on tax reforms, immediate resolution of the cash scarcity, and comprehensive measures to combat insecurity.

“The survival and prosperity of Nigeria depend on equitable policies, fiscal discipline, and security for all citizens,” the NLC concluded.

