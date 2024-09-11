Some Information and Communications Technology (ICT) experts have said closing Africa’s digital infrastructure gap is the key to increasing prosperity on the continent.

Mr Ayotunde Coker, the Chief Executive Officer of Open Access Data Centre, was the first speaker who stated this in a keynote address at the ‘Hyperscalers Convergence Africa event,’ which took place in Lagos, recently.

The convergence, with the theme, ‘Closing the Digital Infrastructure Gap is Key to Africa’s Prosperity,’ had speakers in the ICT sector who spoke on the topic.

The inaugural Hyperscalers conference was organised by Africa Hyperscalers Media and aimed at uniting the continent’s digital infrastructure community.

Coker stated that Africa accounts for about 17 percent of the world’s population but contributes only around four percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP). This disparity, which he termed the prosperity gap, is closely linked to Africa’s underdeveloped digital infrastructure.

“For instance, nine submarine cables deliver internet capacity to Nigeria’s shores, but a 90,000-kilometre fibre infrastructure gap results in slow and unreliable internet access in the country. Gaps like this hurt the economic potential of the most populous African nation.

“Meaningful broadband connectivity, which is measured by speed, latency and cost, is necessary for economic development,” he stated.

He urged governments and businesses to focus on expanding fibre networks and improving broadband services to support digital growth.

Coker noted the role of supportive regulations, arguing that while some African countries have made progress in implementing regulations for the digital economy, more needs to be done.

“There needs to be collaboration between governments, regulatory bodies and the private sector to create an environment that fosters investment in digital infrastructure,” Coker stated.

He acknowledged ongoing efforts in Nigeria and across the continent to improve visibility and support for digital projects but warned that progress would remain limited unless the underlying infrastructure gaps were addressed.

“Africa must light up its dark digital spine,” Coker stated, emphasising the need for revolutionary efforts to drive corporate adoption of digital infrastructure and broadband connectivity.

“Without these steps, Africa’s economic growth would continue to be stifled by its underdeveloped digital landscape,” he added.

Also corroborating Coker, Mr Deremi Atanda, the Chief Executive Officer of Remita Payments, noted that connectivity can transform Africa’s innovation and economy.

During a panel session with the theme, ‘Innovating Towards Africa’s Digital Future,’ Atanda stressed that the continent’s prosperity lies in the strength of its digital infrastructure.

“The prosperity of Africa is dependent on the quality of our digital infrastructure. Connectivity has the power to redefine Africa’s innovation,” Atanda said.

He explained that the ability of Africans to take responsibility for their own challenges will only improve with better digital infrastructure.

“We must respond to Africa’s needs when it comes to digital infrastructure. It will enable Africans to better understand their problems and improve their quality of life across the continent,” he added.

Mr Frank Eleanya, Senior Writer for Business and Big Tech at TechCabal, acknowledged that while efforts have been made to improve digital infrastructure, there has been a lack of leadership to fully realise these goals.

“What is needed is the leadership to make it all happen. We have the capacity, but leadership must wake up and translate all these plans into reality,” Eleanya said.

Mr Wabo Majavu, Executive of Strategy and Business Operations at Africa Data Centre, pointed out that involving communities in Africa’s innovation journey requires monitoring and measuring impact.

“When you look at the opportunities, there is a need to talk about access,” Majavu noted.

