South Africa's official unemployment rate fell to 31.9% in the final quarter of 2024 from 32.1% in the third quarter, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people fell to 7.991 million in October-December last year, compared to 8.011 million in July-September.

An expanded unemployment rate, which includes those discouraged from seeking work, remained unchanged at 41.9%.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Writing by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Alexander Winning)