The South African rand was flat in early trade on Tuesday, with weak global economic data weighing on the risk-sensitive currency.

At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at 16.4600 against the dollar, the same level as its previous close.

No major domestic economic data releases are due on Tuesday, so the rand is expected to take its cue from overseas drivers.

On global markets, the safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a one-week high as world economic indicators reignited recession fears.

The rand fell around 1.6% against the dollar on Monday in risk-off trade.

On Wednesday, South Africa-focused investors will look to June retail sales figures for further clues about the economy's second-quarter performance. Last week June manufacturing and mining numbers came in worse than expected, adding to evidence the economy was struggling to gain momentum. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Peter Graff)



Reuters