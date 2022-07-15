South African mobile operator MTN Group Ltd is in buyout talks with smaller rival Telkom for a stock or a cash-and-stock deal, the two companies said on Friday, sending their shares higher.

"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated," they said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Telkom's shares jumped nearly 30% following the announcement, while MTN was up nearly 5%.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning)



Reuters