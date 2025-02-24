Absa Bank Group, the Multinational Banking And Financial Services Conglomerate Based In South Africa, With Operations In 10 Sub-saharan African Countries, Has Appointed Charles Russon As The Interim Ceo Of Both The Group And Absa Bank.

He will become an Executive Director on both Boards. He replaces Arrie Rautenbach, who became Group CEO in 2022 and is retiring after 27 years with the organisation. In a statement, the Board expressed its gratitude to Rautenbach for his commitment and extensive contribution over the course of his career with the Group.

Russon’s background encompasses two decades spent with Absa and a wealth of international experience in the financial sector.

Until his appointment, he was CEO of Absa’s Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB). He originally joined the Group in 2006 and the Executive Committee in 2014.

Russon is currently a member of the Group Risk and Capital Management Committee (GRCMC), Group Credit Risk Committee (GCRC), Social, Sustainability and Ethics Committee (SSEC), and Information Technology Committee (ITC).

In his earlier career, Russon completed his articles with KPMG and then joined Merrill Lynch in London as a Financial Controller for credit products. He worked for Deutsche Bank in London and Frankfurt from 1998 to 2006 as the Rates Head of Product Control before joining Absa Capital in September 2006 as its Chief Financial Officer.

It is expected that with his career spanning African and global markets, Russon is well placed to steer Absa towards continued success as a key player in the continental financial landscape.

Having had six CEOs since 2019, and in the context of fluctuating financial results – the Group’s headline earnings per share fell 5% in the first six months of 2024, for instance – it is believed Absa is seeking consistency of performance at the executive level as it embarks on its search for a new permanent CEO.

