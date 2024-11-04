After 15 months of construction, the eagerly anticipated Princess Mkabayi Mall in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, has opened its doors.

On 31 October 2024, the community of Vryheid and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal were welcomed to shop, socialise and enjoy the Princess Mkabayi Mall, and be a part of three days of opening celebrations.

Princess Mkabayi Mall has been years in the making, and its lead developer, Moolman Group, which is also a co-owner with Twin City, JB Holdings, and Green Giraffe, has carefully planned and delivered a retail centre - reportedly the biggest consolidated retail offering in an almost 100km radius.

Moolman Group’s Steph Beyers says, “Princess Mkabayi Mall is more than just a shopping centre – it's a vibrant community hub that celebrates the rich heritage of KwaZulu-Natal. This mall is the result of years of careful planning and collaboration, and we're incredibly proud to have brought this vision to life for its community.”

The late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, authorised and blessed the shopping centre, which is named in honour of Princess Mkabayi kaJama, a powerful figure in Zulu history.

Image supplied

Roux Shabangu of JB Holdings says, “We've created a retail destination that not only offers a world-class shopping experience but also honours the legacy of Princess Mkabayi kaJama and the Zulu nation. We're thrilled to welcome the community to their new favourite shopping centre.”

A single-level shopping centre, Princess Mkabayi Mall boasts 30,740m2 of retail space that retailers can now call home.

It is anchored by Shoprite, Checkers, Dis-Chem, Jaywelani, Woolworths - with a food offering, and Clicks. In addition, it offers Cape Union Mart, Pick n Pay Clothing, the apparel and home offerings of both Pep and Jet, Old Khaki, Mugg & Bean, Crazy Plastics and Crazy Pets, to name a few.

Princess Mkabayi Mall offers free Wi-Fi, charging stations, workstations, and comfortable seating. The shopping centre also includes a large entertainment space and play area for children, a central meeting area, and eateries for all tastes.

Princess Mkabayi Mall is located on Oost Street in Vryheid, with easy access to the shopping centre via the off-ramp from the R34 or R60, it boasts more than 800 free parking spaces and is also public transport friendly, with a taxi rank located at the shopping centre.

Its location and transport integration make the shopping centre accessible to communities of Vryheid, Newcastle, Paulpietersburg, Mondlo, Frischgewaagd, Piet Retief, Glencoe, Dundee, and Nqutu.

Commitment to the local community

For Moolman Group, Twin City, JB Holdings, and Green Giraffe, Princess Mkabayi Mall represents a long-term commitment to the communities — beyond building a shopping centre.

The four companies, with a well-established track record of partnering on and delivering large and successful projects, recognise the importance of creating jobs and opportunities for locals through their investment in Princess Mkabayi Mall.

Not only did the mall rise from the earth with local sand in its cement mix, but its development resulted in over R50m being ploughed into the local economy during its construction.

In addition, several initiatives were put in place to ensure locals are prioritised for employment at the mall's various retailers and for the mall’s ongoing operations.

Another of the many ways the community has been included in the mall is through art, with locals competing online to have their art displayed in the centre.

The designs of the successful submissions have been incorporated, together with locally inspired words, colours, and patterns, seamlessly blending these elements into the overall aesthetic.

There’s also a unique shop, the Ithemba Emporium, where local entrepreneurs can showcase their products.

The shopping centre’s design is inspired by the rich cultures of the local community and the towering legacy of Princess Mkabayi kaJama. It thoughtfully incorporates an array of elements across the centre, including lighting, murals, installations, landscaping, indoor plants, and furniture.

The centre equally shares respect for the local environment, incorporating solar power, and it is equipped to ensure non-stop shopping during electricity disruptions. Princess Mkabayi Mall will also have its own water plant for garden irrigation and other uses.

Ryno de Leeuw of Twin City says, “Princess Mkabayi Mall is a testament to what can be achieved when passion, expertise, and commitment come together. We're proud to have played a part in bringing this incredible project to fruition and look forward to seeing the mall thrive at the heart of the community for years to come.”

