Pick n Pay Clothing has introduced its latest flagship store in Johannesburg with the reopening of its Mall of Africa store. The retailer has added 32 new stores to its network in 2024, with plans to open another 12 by the end of the year.

Many existing stores, such as Rosebank and the flagship location at Gateway, have also been revamped as part of its strong growth expansion strategy.

The revamp at Mall of Africa showcases an immersive store design that celebrates African heritage and pays homage to Pick n Pay's founder, Raymond Ackerman.

Hazel Pillay, executive for Pick n Pay Clothing, attributes some of the brand’s success to her team’s ability to read the market and their exclusive collaboration with renowned designer Gavin Rajah and emerging young creatives.

“This has proved to be a winning formula,” shared Pillay as she opened the doors to the 386th standalone corporate Pick n Pay Clothing Mall of Africa store last night. The value clothing retailer also has a presence in over 100 supermarket stores.

“With each of the flagship store openings, we’re creating a dynamic shopping experience that goes beyond affordability. We are making each store a destination that customers look forward to visiting by adding storytelling around the communities we serve,” says Pillay.

Located in Midrand, this flagship store draws inspiration from African diversity and history, with striking interior elements. Local tribal patterns adorn shelving displays, and golden ceiling panels honour Johannesburg as the ‘City of Gold’.

The store’s fitting room also features artwork by local artists, including a graffiti mural of African landmarks. Each fitting room cubical represents an African country, with welcome signs in local languages, national flowers engraved on doors, and country-shaped wooden cut-outs painted in national colours.

Beyond the aesthetic, Pick n Pay Clothing continues to achieve significant growth, reporting a 9.8% increase in sales over the financial period from March to August 2024, further cementing its position as a popular choice for affordable everyday fashion.

The brand’s expansion has included a wider array of clothing categories, from menswear to kidswear, and an expanded school range in more stores. As of 1 November, qualifying FNB cardholders can now also earn up to 20% back in eBucks, making shopping with Pick n Pay Clothing even more attractive.

She adds that the Futurewear programme has become a major draw for customers, thanks to its distinctive and on-trend designs.

“Launched five years ago in partnership with Gavin Rajah, the programme has grown tremendously. Through it, we mentor young designers, helping them bring their unique brand visions to life with exclusive collections that truly reflect their creativity. Gavin also designs a special collection for us each year, offering customers an affordable way to own a piece from an acclaimed designer who typically commands a much higher price point,” says Pillay.

The Mall of Africa reopening also launched the ‘Pick n Pay Resort Collection 2024’, a limited-edition collection designed by Gavin Rajah and Alexandra Avgitidis of A.M Studio. Launching in stores on 2 December 2024, the collection features 10 items, including overshirts, unisex t-shirts, playful shorts, and swimwear.

Pillay says the launch of this collection at the opening is apt as it also showcases a celebration of different cultures.

“This collection ultimately spans over three decades of friendship, creative ventures, and shared experiences between Alexandra and me. The exclusive print created for this range was inspired by the intricate beauty of our Greek and Indian cultures, combining bold colours and intricate elements to reflect our shared vibrant journey together. Hidden within the design are symbols of love, luck, and light, offering a deeper, personal narrative that speaks to the heart of this collaboration. The result is a vibrant tapestry that encapsulates the beauty of cultural fusion and unity,” says Rajah on his latest exclusive collection for the retailer.

Sustainability remains a priority for Pick n Pay Clothing and the Mall of Africa store was built to a Level 5 certification from the Green Building Council, similar to its other stores. A live green wall shaped like Africa, planted with real flora, symbolises Pick n Pay Clothing’s commitment to nature and sustainability. Since embarking on its store opening programme, the retailer has also planted over 6,000 trees at Platbos Nature Reserve.

With its growing footprint, increased sustainability efforts, and unique design offerings, Pick n Pay Clothing continues to shape affordable fashion retail in South Africa.

