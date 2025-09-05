South Africa's African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Friday its full-year profit fell 47%, mainly due to lower iron ore and coal prices.

ARM posted headline earnings of 2.695 billion rand ($153.45 million) in the year ended June 30, compared to 5.08 billion rand last year.

The diversified miner said lower thermal coal and iron ore prices as well as a stronger rand against the U.S. dollar had offset the impact of marginal increases in manganese ore and alloy prices.

ARM declared a final dividend of 6 rand per share, lower than the 9 rand per share payout last year.

($1 = 17.5632 rand)