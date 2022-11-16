Schneider Electric announced the first phase of the pre-opening of the Control Center of South Sinai in Sharm El-Sheikh on the sidelines of COP27, according to an emailed press release on November 14th.

The control center has been built and equipped by Schneider Electric to serve all South Sinai cities.

The Distribution Control Center in Sharm El-Sheikh is the first to be developed using Schneider Electric’s solutions outside Greater Cairo.

Commenting on the project, Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker said that this project comes as part of the ministry’s plan to set up 47 distribution control centers across the electricity distribution network in phases across the country.

“Today, we witness the pre-opening of the Distribution Control Center in Sharm El Sheikh in the presence of H.E. Eng. Mohamed Sharker Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy which represents the latest addition to our ambitious collaboration with the ministry to renovate the distribution control centers leveraging the latest solutions and technologies from Schneider Electric,” Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, said.

The company has already completed the first phase of the Distribution Control Center in Sharm El Sheikh and is now working on the final execution phases of the four operational distribution control centers in New Cairo, Nasr City, Dokki, and 6th of October at a total cost of EGP 4.6 billion.

Moreover, the company was in charge of renovating a total of 3,900 electrical sites of the distribution network, including electrical kiosks, distribution points, and substations.

Schneider Electric also signed the Construction Completion Certificate (CCC) for North Cairo distribution centers in New Cairo and Nasr City, as well as for 6th of October. It is currently working on the final phases before the project is fully operational.

Digitalization of the control centers comes within the framework of the signed agreement between the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and Schneider Electric to build and renovate several distribution control centers across the country using the company’s EcoStruxure Grid and ADMS software.

Along with the pre-opening of the Distribution Control Center, Schneider Electric announced the rollout of several initiatives in collaboration with South Sinai governorate at COP27.

The announcement included the opening of Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Hub in Shram El Sheikh and the Green Challenge Competition for King Salman International University students, in addition to the provision of EVlink chargers for electrical cars.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).