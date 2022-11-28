Saudi Arabia has extended $1 billion to support a comprehensive economic, financial, and monetary reform program for Yemen, with technical assistance from the Arab Monetary fund (AMF), according to an emailed press release on November 27th.

The program covers the years from 2022 to 2025 and targets economic and financial stability in Yemen.

The four-year program aims at enhancing fiscal stability and the external position of Yemen by rebuilding the country’s institutions and supporting their governance and transparency.

The Yemeni government confirms its commitment to executing the comprehensive program, with technical assistance from the Arab Monetary Fund.

Yemen is also looking forward to the program opening wide areas for regional and international institutions and donors to scale up their support for economic reforms implemented by the Yemeni government.

