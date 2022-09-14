Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Hassan Abdullah held a meeting to discuss a variety of economic matters including an upcoming economic conference, the monetary policy, and the availability of strategic commodities, according to an official statement on September 12th.

The economic conference will discuss the state’s efforts to support the Egyptian economy in different sectors, in addition to the possibility of supporting these sectors with more facilities and incentives, Madbouly commented.

Moreover, the meeting explored key monetary policy indicators and the latest updates regarding the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Madbouly and Abdullah also discussed the efforts to secure enough financing for the procurement of strategic goods.

