In a move to enhance food security and agricultural productivity in the country, the Federal Government has intensified plans to foster a global partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) to boost Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this on Tuesday in his office in Abuja when he received a high-level delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP), led by the newly appointed Regional Director, Mr. Chris Nikoi.

He stated that the visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen food security and boost agricultural productivity in Nigeria, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations, said in a statement that the meeting, which was also attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, explored opportunities for partnership and collaborative initiatives to drive Nigeria’s agricultural growth.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the WFP delegation to highlight numerous opportunities for collaboration and express their readiness to support Nigeria’s agricultural sector through joint ventures. Key initiatives include service delivery programs focused on providing fertilizers and seeds, which are essential for enhancing farming output and ensuring food security.

In his remarks, Mr. Edun commended the WFP for its proactive engagement and emphasized the significance of their interventions in advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Reform Agenda, particularly in improving food availability and agricultural production.

He assured the delegation that the Federal Ministry of Finance would take the necessary steps to facilitate the implementation of the proposed initiatives.

With the partnership between the Ministry and the World Food Programme in place, the country is poised to make significant strides in food security and agricultural productivity, contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

Thus, Nigeria can expect enhanced service delivery, improved agricultural output, and a brighter future for its citizens.

