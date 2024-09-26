The Coalition of the Workers Union of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, in Kogi State, has expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The unions particularly lauded the President and the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shaibu Abubakar Audu, for engaging with the original developers of the company, TyazhPromExport (TPE), for the revival of the steel plant, especially his recent tour of duty to Moscow, where he engaged a consortium of TPE officials and the Top Ministerial Team of the Russian Government, which culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This message was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shaibu Abubakar Audu, and jointly signed by Comrade Anouda Isah Umar, Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Ajaokuta Steel Branch, and Comrade Usman Bashiru, Chairman, Steel and Engineering Workers Union of Nigeria (SEWUN), Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd branch.

Other Union Leaders who signed the letter are Comrade Ibrahim Abdulrahman, Chairman, Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSAN}, Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd Branch and Comrade Salifu Idowu Adinoyi, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Mines Workers (NUMW}, Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd Branch).

The Union Executives noted that this historic visit of the Minister and his team was aimed at securing their support for the revival of the steel plant, noting that this milestone marks a significant step towards achieving the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The workers also stressed that It is important to note that their enthusiasm is predicated on the fact that this is the first time in so many years that the Federal Government of Nigeria is showing what we would describe as a systematic process of engagement with TPE, the original builders of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant, in a similar type of engagement in Abuja between 10th and 15th June, 2001, with a view to finding a workable arrangement for the revival and operationalization of the Steel Plant.

“This new initiative we strongly believe would be to the glory of the Nigerian engineering family and the great people of our dear nation. We, therefore, salute the courage of the Honourable Minister for driving the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President in the area of providing the enablers for industrialisation through steel development.

“Our appreciation also goes to the Sole Administrator of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, Engr. Sumaila Abdul-Akaaba FNSE, for his dedication and unwavering support to the Government towards revitalising the company and the leadership he has provided for years in the company despite the challenges thrown up.

“We also acknowledge the efforts of all other stakeholders who have contributed to this noble course, especially our supportive and dedicated workers who have given all their lives and time to ensure that there is still an investment called Ajaokuta Steel Plant. To our Great Workers, we thank you for supporting the Minister and giving him hope that you will be there as always for Ajaokuta to Work.

While highlighting the expected benefits from the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, when completed and put into operation, the unions stressed that they are of the strong belief that the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company is a groundbreaking move that will revolutionise Nigeria’s economy.

“As you already know, this effort will create over 10,000 direct jobs for Nigerians, providing competitive salaries and benefits for its workers, career advancement opportunities, job security, and professional growth and development, especially in engineering and innovation, which is key to the advancement of our national economy.

“This bold step by the present administration is an elixir to the nation’s economic drive towards diversification and growth, job creation through spin-offs that would create windows of jobs for a projected 500,000 Nigerians, reducing dependence on imported steel and increasing the GDP of our economy.

“This would in no small measure improve significantly the current hydra-headed Security challenges of Banditry, Kidnapping and Robberies that are almost wiping away our Agro-Allied sector, which Is endangering Food Security.

“Furthermore, we thank all Nigerians for their prayers and support over the years for the revitalization of the Ajaokuta Steel Project and urge all other stakeholders to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of Stee! Development Prince Shualbu Abubakar Audu in their current efforts.

“We urge everyone to recognise the importance of this project to the national economy as local production of steel and other related products, will reduce dependence on imported goods and increase Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

“We urge you, Mr. Minister Sir, not to be deterred on this journey and it is our fervent prayers that with the support and the strength of character of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under his Renewed Hope Agenda, Ajaokuta Steel Plant shall prevail.

“Kindly convey our gratitude and prayers to Mr. President for this wonderful initiative in the steel sector, the union executives added.

