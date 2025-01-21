The Akwa Ibom State Government is set to commence implementation of the promised N80,000 minimum wage for verified workers from January 2025, with arrears from November 2024.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, made the announcement while speaking at the 2025 Thanksgiving Service of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), at Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

The Governor commended the NUJ for cooperating with his administration as partners in the pursuit of the ARISE Agenda, by maintaining professionalism and patriotism in their reportage.

He admonished those involved in the business of demarketing the State to desist from it, urging them to rather collaborate with the government towards the development of the State.

The Governor particularly lauded the leadership style of the current State Council Chairman, Comrade Amos Etuk, and assured that the State government will fulfil its promise of completing the Union’s Secretariat during his tenure as Chairman.

The Governor also announced the donation of an SUV as an official vehicle to the Chairman and a saloon car each to the 11 other members of the State Working Committee of the Union.

“About the issues of my workers, we knew certainly that we will pay workers N80,000 as we promised, but we only said that we should do verification. I have heard that the report has been submitted and will be presented to me tomorrow by the Head of Service.

“Once that report is presented, for those that were verified, we will pay from 1st November, this January. It does not need any letter from anybody. Don’t let anybody deceive you that they are the ones who persuaded us to pay.

“If you haven’t been verified into the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service, we will not pay you, irrespective of threats of strike action. For those that have been verified, we will pay you this January from 1st November. That has been our commitment,” the Governor stated.

Recalling his administration’s efforts towards clearing the N97 billion backlog of gratuities and other arrears of entitlements of workers in the State, as well as other expressions of goodwill towards civil servants in the State, Governor Eno reassured the government’s priority on the welfare of the Akwa Ibom workforce, in keeping with his pact to reciprocate their support towards his emergence as governor.

“We have a pact with Akwa Ibom workers, and we are on course. We will work with you and ensure that your welfare is paramount and continues to be paramount because we know that you’re our backbone. Don’t let anyone mislead you,” he warned.

He appealed to all stakeholders to imbibe the spirit of encouraging leaders rather than embarking on destructive criticisms, saying that encouragement and motivation are veritable tools to enhance performance.

Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Amos Etuk, in his thanksgiving speech, expressed the gratitude of members and leadership of the Union under his watch to God for the special grace to maintain the fourth estate of the realm, amid mounting challenges.

He also thanked Governor Umo for making the work of journalism easier for them through his media-friendly disposition.

Comrade Etuk said the hosting of the 2025 Thanksgiving Service in Ikot Ekpene Udo was the Union’s way of honouring the Governor and assured that journalists in the State will continue to ensure a collaborative working relationship with his administration to promote his ARISE Agenda.

