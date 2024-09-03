The General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) National Headquarters in Abuja, Elder Actor Zal, has appealed to Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to review the pension rates for pensioners in the state.

Elder Zal made this appeal in a document addressed to Governor Bago, dated August 27, 2024, which was made available to journalists over the weekend in Minna, the state capital.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Union of Pensioners would appreciate your consideration, approval, and implementation of the circular with reference number SWC/S/04//S.542/1/449 on the review of pension rates and those of the public service by the National Salaries, Income, and Wages Commission.”

Elder Zal also urged the governor to take the interests of pensioners into account during the implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage for workers in the state, as approved by the federal government.

He emphasised that pensioners, who had served the state meritoriously during their years of service, deserve to be considered in the new wage structure.

He noted that the federal government has already complied with and approved the review and implementation of pension rates for federal pensioners under the old pension scheme, based on different salary structures.

In his letter, Elder Zal drew the governor’s attention to the discussion on the approved ₦70,000 national minimum wage, emphasising that pensioners are also qualified to benefit from the new pension rates.

He cited Section 173(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), stating, “I hereby convey to you approval for the implementation of new pension rates for pensioners under the consolidated salary structure.”

