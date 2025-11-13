Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has announced that it has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ₦200 billion minimum capital requirement for national commercial banks, well ahead of the regulatory deadline.

This milestone underscores the Bank’s strong financial foundation and long-term commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic growth, financial stability, and sustainable development.

By meeting the recapitalisation requirement ahead of schedule, Standard Chartered demonstrates its strategic intent to deepen its footprint in Nigeria—one of its most important African markets—through robust capital investment, a solid balance sheet, and targeted financing that supports key sectors driving national productivity.

Dalu Ajene, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, remarked:

“Delivering on the CBN’s recapitalisation directive ahead of schedule underscores our unwavering confidence in the resilience and potential of the Nigerian economy. This achievement reaffirms Standard Chartered’s enduring partnership with Nigeria and our steadfast commitment to foster sustainable growth, support clients, and play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s financial and economic transformation.”

With a global heritage of over 170 years and 26 years of continuous service in Nigeria, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited continues to leverage its international expertise and deep local knowledge to deliver innovative financial solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities.

Dayo Omolokun, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, added:

“Recapitalising ahead of the March 2026 deadline reinforces the Group’s commitment to Nigeria as a strategic market within Africa. Since re-establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in 1999, the Bank has provided structured financial solutions worth billions of dollars, combining differentiated cross-border capabilities with leading wealth management expertise. This new capital investment will enable the Bank to do even more, particularly in supporting the Federal Government’s ambition of achieving a USD1 trillion economy by 2031 under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Standard Chartered’s early compliance with the CBN’s directive places it among the few institutions leading Nigeria’s banking sector into a new era of stronger capitalisation, enhanced resilience, and greater capacity to finance growth across key segments of the economy.

