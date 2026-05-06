Apparently impressed by the latest deal of the Federal Government at restoring and expanding the nation›s refineries to full capacity, oil marketers under the auspices of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) have called on the Chinese partners to operate in strict compliance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

The association urged the Chinese partners to foster a sense of belonging among host communities by prioritising local content, fair employment practices, community development initiatives, and sustained stakeholder engagement.

Besides, it urged there should be no form of “divide and rule” approach in their engagement with stakeholders, advising further that the companies should adopt inclusive, transparent, and community-friendly operational strategies that promote unity and trust.

These were contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by PETROAN’s National Public Relations Officer, Dr. Joseph Obele, commending President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s bold and strategic efforts toward revitalising the nation’s refining sector.

The group also applauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited under the leadership of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, in signing a Memorandum of Understanding with reputable Chinese firms: Sanjiang Chemical Company Limited and Xingcheng (Fuzhou) Industrial Park Operation and Management Co. Ltd., aimed at accelerating the rehabilitation, restart, and expansion of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

“We are confident that the successful execution of this partnership will lead to improved product availability, price stability, and operational efficiency across the downstream sector, ultimately benefiting petrol retailers and the Nigerian populace at large.”

The association commended the visionary leadership and strategic direction of Ojulari for driving the innovative technical equity partnership model, which prioritises performance, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

“His commitment to moving beyond traditional rehabilitation approaches toward globally aligned operational frameworks is a significant step in repositioning Nigeria’s refining sector for efficiency and profitability,” the group said.

Speaking, National President of PETROAN, Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, described the agreement between the NNPC and Chinese partners as a «timely and strategic intervention» that signals a new direction for Nigeria’s refining sector.

He noted that the introduction of a technical equity partnership model would bring much-needed operational discipline, efficiency, and accountability that had been lacking in previous refinery rehabilitation efforts.

Gillis-Harry further emphasised that the development represented a decisive shift from past approaches that yielded limited results to a more performance-driven model that ensures long-term sustainability.

«PETROAN sees this initiative as a critical step toward restoring Nigeria’s refining capacity and reducing the nation’s overdependence on imported petroleum products,» he said.

The president also highlighted that integrating refining operations with petrochemical and gas-based industrial hubs would significantly enhance value creation, stimulate industrial growth, create jobs, and improve foreign exchange stability.

He stressed that this initiative aligned with global best practices where modern refineries operate as integrated energy complexes.

Gillis-Harry further outlined the wide-ranging benefits of the successful rehabilitation and expansion of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, noting that the refineries would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs across engineering, logistics, retail, and support services, thereby reducing unemployment and boosting livelihoods.

He pointed out that increased domestic refining capacity would reduce fuel importation, conserve foreign exchange, stabilise the naira, and stimulate growth across multiple sectors of the economy.

According to him, revived operations would drive infrastructural development, enhance corporate social responsibility initiatives, and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of host communities in Rivers and Delta States

In the area of revenue generation, he said that improved refinery performance will significantly boost government revenues through taxes, exports of refined products, and increased value addition within the petroleum value chain.

PETROAN noted that this bold initiative has further demonstrated the readiness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to bring renewed hope to Nigerians.

“By encouraging competition through increased domestic refining capacity and partnerships, the administration is creating a pathway for more competitive fuel pricing, which is expected to ultimately lead to lower fuel costs and improved affordability for citizens,” the association said.

PETROAN further recognises that this reform-oriented approach under President Tinubu’s leadership, alongside the proactive leadership of Bashir Bayo Ojulari, demonstrates a clear commitment to energy security, economic diversification, and the overall transformation of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

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