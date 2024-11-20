EKITI State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state effective December 1.

The approval followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the state government and leaders of the Organised Labour in the state.

According to the MoU, the new minimum wage will cover all strata of Ekiti workers, as well as pensioners.

The wage agreement was signed on behalf of the state government by the Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi; while leaders of the labour centres in the state signed on behalf of workers.

Dr Olomojobi said Governor Oyebanji approved the template the way it was presented by the committee based on his commitment to prioritising workers’ welfare.

She also thanked Ekiti workers for waiting patiently for the outcome of the decision of the committee and for their unwavering trust in the state government that it would give them the best deal.

Dr Olomojobi called on workers to reciprocate the government’s gesture by enhancing their service delivery through their commitment to the success of the administration.

“I want to emphasize that this was a very painstaking process. It was a process that brought to bear the funds available to Ekiti. In the midst of this, Mr Governor bent forward and backward to accommodate our yearnings, and today we have agreed on the minimum wage to be paid in Ekiti State.

In their separate remarks, chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde; Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Comrade Femi Ajoloko, commended the governor for his efforts at giving the best to Ekiti workers.

In a similar vein, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate payment of N70,000 new national minimum wage for staff of the administration.

According to a statement signed by the acting Head of Civil Service of FCT, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the minister also granted approval for payment of three months’ arrears for all staff of the administration with effect from November 2024.

The statement further added that the move was part of the commitment of the minister to the welfare of the staff.

The Head of Service said the gesture would further spur the entire staff of the administration to support the minister to continue to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).