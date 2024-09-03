The Ogun State Waste Management Authority has closed down two Chinese companies for allegedly violating environmental laws.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Authority stated that the action was taken after the companies ignored several warnings.

The government also mentioned that the companies failed to utilize accredited waste collectors for proper waste management.

The affected companies are Yibao Industrial Limited, situated at Bara Village along the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, and Ronchang Industrial Park, located opposite Julius Berger yard on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Managing Director of the Authority, Abayomi Hunye, personally led an enforcement team to seal the companies.

He accused the Chinese companies of littering their premises with waste, which contravenes Section 17 of the Ogun State Waste Management Law 2020.

According to him, the two companies were also found guilty of engaging the services of unaccredited waste collectors to evacuate their waste, in contravention of Section 17 of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority Law of 2020.

“The essence of shutting them down is to ensure that they comply with the standard methods of managing waste in the state.

“We have served them several notices and warnings, and they refused to comply. We have even visited their premises on multiple occasions to counsel them to clean their environment and engage government-approved waste collectors, but they were unyielding.

“They both employed unaccredited waste collectors who cannot manage their waste. That is why their premises are dirty, thereby exposing residents of the state to unnecessary odour and possible underground water infections from their untreated waste.”

