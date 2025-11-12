The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has secured the conviction of Mr David Udensik, also known as Dr Jacob Bello, over his role in an international oil-related fraud scheme that defrauded a United States–based energy company of more than USD $1 million.

This was contained in a statement in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to the statement, the conviction followed investigations by the NPF’s National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), which revealed that Udensik, between 2018 and 2023, operated a coordinated criminal network.

It explained that the network forged documents purportedly from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other regulatory authorities to deceive the victim company

“Forensic analysis confirmed that the documents, seals, and authentication materials were entirely counterfeit, with the defrauded funds traced to accounts linked to Udensik and his accomplices,” the statement read.

The statement explained that the Federal High Court, Abuja, on 22 October 2025, convicted Udensik on charges of Forgery, Obtaining by False Pretence, and Money Laundering.

It added that the court also ordered the forfeiture of assets, including real estate and other properties valued at hundreds of millions of Naira, to compensate the victim company.

It further added that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, commended the officers involved in the investigation and prosecution for their professionalism and reaffirmed the NPF’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s corporate integrity and ensuring that cyber-enabled financial criminals, regardless of status or location, are brought to justice.

