In alignment with the desire of the current management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in ensuring market development and constant investor education, the Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI), the training subsidiary of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has unveiled its innovative training calendar for the upcoming year.

The Managing Director of the Institute, Mr. Tunde Kamali who stated this in Abuja weekend, said it marks a significant step forward in enhancing professional development and lifelong learning opportunities for operators in the capital market.

According to Mr. Kamali, the contents of the calendar caters to, covers every aspect of the capital, and includes a few general interest-focused modules considered bonus programmes for participants.

He said, “Designed with a fresh perspective, the new calendar emphasizes flexibility, inclusivity, and skill-focused learning. It will feature hands-on training sessions, and e-learning modules tailored to meet the diverse needs of participants”

The MD expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort of all stakeholders who participated in the comprehensive and quite detailed process, including market operators, trade groups, the academia, and indeed the board of the Institute, led by its Chair, Director General of the Securities & Exchange Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama for drawing up the contents of the calendar.

He further stated, “This training calendar is a testament to the commitment of the Commission to foster growth and innovation by equipping all stakeholders with the right knowledge.

“We aim to build a stronger, more capable workforce ready for future emerging capital market innovations.

“This initiative reinforces the Institute’s mission to be the leader in education and professional development, empowering its community to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

