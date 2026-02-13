The naira depreciated slightly against the United States (US) dollar, closing at N1,355 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Thursday, 12th February 2026.

According to the data released on the official platform of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian currency traded at N1,353.6556 per dollar and closed the market at a rate of N1,355 per dollar.

Compared to Wednesday, 11th February 2026, when the naira traded at an average of N1,348.9529/$ and closed at N1,350 per dollar, the Nigerian currency was down by N5 against the US Dollar.

At the parallel market, according to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other major trading hubs, the Dollar to Naira exchange rate in the black market traded at N1,440 per dollar for buying and N1,450 per dollar for selling.

Market Summary

NFEM (Official Market)— ~N1,355 closing rate

Parallel Market (BDC) — N1,440 – ₦1,450

