The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), in collaboration with USAID and the Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (LUWASH) initiative, has unveiled a groundbreaking five-year Strategic Action Plan (2025-2030).

The comprehensive blueprint is designed to ensure sustainable wastewater management across Lagos State, safeguard public health, enhance environmental sustainability, and improve the quality of life for all residents.

Speaking recently at the unveiling of the Strategic Action Plan at a two-day Safely Managed Sanitation (SMS) Conference event held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, the General Manager of LSWMO, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi highlighted the pivotal role that the Strategic Action Plan will play in achieving sustainable urban development.

In his words: “This plan is a clear demonstration of our commitment to improving sanitation in Lagos. By working closely with USAID and other partners, we will create an environment that prioritises public health, environmental protection, and economic growth”.

He noted that the new strategy, which aligns with the recently introduced Lagos WASH Policy 2024, outlines four key objectives to drive progress in wastewater management.

According to him, the plan will enhance the efficiency of existing wastewater management systems, ensuring that all relevant bodies are equipped to meet the growing demands of the city while also providing universal access to improved sanitation services, particularly in underserved areas.

“The LSWMO will explore innovative revenue mechanisms to create a financially sustainable model for wastewater management in Lagos. Upgraded infrastructure will be deployed to mitigate the environmental impact of wastewater discharge, contributing to a cleaner, safer ecosystem,” the General Manager stated.

He informed that the Lagos State government is actively seeking investment partnerships that will enhance infrastructure and create long-term solutions to the city’s wastewater challenges.

The General Manager also highlighted the call for private-sector partnerships to drive investment in wastewater solutions, positioning this sector as critical for Lagos’ growth and public health improvement.

