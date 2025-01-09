As the unemployment rate and out- of- school children figure continue to increase in the country, the Lagos State government has restated its determination to boost technical and vocational education by establishing more technical colleges across the state to address both challenges, among others.

The state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, gave the assurance while leading some officials of the ministry on school resumption monitoring on Monday.

He said the establishment of more technical colleges and provision of essential equipment and machines in a friendly environment and across local government areas would encourage more youths to key into technical and vocational education.

He said technical skills and competency were the in-thing in today’s economic ecosystem globally, stressing that his own idea of a good technical college is such that trains students and also develops its workshops to generate some income for itself.

Some of the schools visited include Government Technical College, Agidingbi; Agidingbi Junior and Senior Grammar School and Agidingbi Primary School, Ikeja, among others.

Addressing the teachers, the commissioner urged them to leverage on their professionalism, and to always be punctual, committed, and be alive to their responsibilities.

He told them that the state government would want them to improve their service delivery, and upgrade their skills by being open to new knowledge, especially in the areas of Artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, among others.

He also charged them to take extra-curricular activities such as essay and debate competitions, sporting events, and the rest of them with their students more seriously as they are expected to produce total and globally competitive learners.

While reaffirming the need for the state government to establish more technical colleges across the state so as to expand access to technical and vocational studies, the commissioner urged the management of technical colleges to develop their workshops to a standard, where they can generate income for themselves.

He said:”It is not enough to expose your students to technical skills only such repairing vehicles when you have standard workshops without utilising them to generate some income for the school.”

The commissioner equally advised the teachers to maintain a healthy lifestyle and get registered with the State Health Management Scheme for easy access to quality healthcare services.

Alli-Balogun emphasised that the state government is committed to addressing their concerns and providing a conducive environment for them.

For students, the commissioner urged them to take their studies and other lawful engagements more seriously and ensure they always gave their best to their studies.

He promised that the state government would continue to provide them with what would help them achieve their purpose in school.

