The Kano State Government has approved the release of N2,665,646,756.44 for the execution of various developmental projects in the state.

The Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the 17th Kano State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House.

According to him, the council has granted approval for the supply of 10 water pumps for Tamburawa and Chalawa water works at the cost of N502,000,000.00.

Dantiye stated that approval has been granted for the renovation and conversion of part of the Kano State Library into an office complex for the Ministry of Transport and offices of the Special Advisers to the state governor at the cost of N268,160,455.84.

He disclosed that approval was granted for the relocation, re-installation, and upgrading of the Golden Jubilee Monument at Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso Bridge along Emir’s Palace Road, amounting to N164,949,639.43.

Dantiye added that the council approved the establishment of Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centers at the cost of N309,784,126.72.

tThe council approved the provision of intervention for washout menace at an existing 3-cell 900mm diameter ring culvert along Gwarzo-Shanono Road, amounting to N77,540,743.19.

The council also approved the sum of N43,382,210.10 for laterite filling of a 2-kilometer road from Riga-Karkari in Gwarzo Local Government Area.

According to Baba Dantiye, the council approved N30,579,961.24 for the revalidation and approval of outstanding payment for the construction of the Dangote female hostel/external works and landscaping at Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

He said the council approved the expansion of the scope of work at the AKTH bridge through Naibawa-Yar-Akwa Junction at the cost of N275,992,011.92.

The sum of N251,782,112.23 has also been approved by the council for the expansion of the scope of work at the Zaria Road flyover to Kwanar Dawaki.

He hinted that the council granted approval for the expansion of the scope of work at Hadejia Road/Ahmadu Bello Way Roundabout through Eastern Bypass Roundabout to Tokarawa at the cost of N286,475,441.74.

The Commissioner concluded with the council’s approval for the purchase of 5 dump trucks for the Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency (WRECA), amounting to N455,000,000.00.

