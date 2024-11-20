The Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG) has urged Ondo state government to give priority to development of critical sectors for the sustainable development of the state.

The President of IDSD, Adesola Adebawo who made this call while congratulating Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his victory, stressed the need for infrastructural development, job creation and sustainable economic growth.

Adebawo said “As we look forward, we are confident that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration will prioritize critical sectors such as infrastructure development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

“By harnessing the untapped human and natural resources across Ondo State, we believe we can make significant strides toward achieving economic prosperity not only for our state but for Nigeria as a whole.

“This victory is more than a political triumph; it represents a renewed promise of progress, prosperity, and inclusiveness for all citizens,” he said.

Adebawo appreciated the people of the state for their unwavering support to the governor, stating that electing the governor was a resounding affirmation of the values of justice, equity, and unity that the people of the state held together.

“This momentous achievement was made possible by the collective effort and resilience of the people across all 18 local government areas, who came out in significant numbers to cast their votes for progress, inclusivity, and positive change.

“Your faith in a brighter future has been the cornerstone of this victory, and we are sincerely grateful for the confidence you have placed in Aiyedatiwa to lead our beloved state into a new era of growth and sustainable development,” he said.

He also extended the appreciation to traditional rulers in the state for their invaluable support throughout the electioneering journey.

According to him, the strategic leadership, dedication, and commitment to the principles of fairness and equity of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) have significantly contributed to the victory.

The group’s president acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s visionary leadership and commitment to justice which he said had paved wat in the party’s success in the election.

“Your decision to endorse Aiyedatiwa as the party’s gubernatorial candidate reflects your dedication to promoting inclusivity and equitable representation across Nigeria.

“This victory is a fulfillment of the aspirations of the Ilaje people and a testament to what can be achieved when leaders prioritize the collective good.

“We also recognize the contributions of the elders of Ondo State, whose wisdom, counsel, and advocacy have guided us throughout this journey,” he said.

He, therefore, called on indigenes of the state to rally behind the governor and unite in a collective quest for a prosperous and inclusive future.

“This is our chance to build a state where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, and where our shared dreams can be realized through hard work, dedication, and unity.

“Today, we stand together, knowing that with a common vision and purpose, there are no limits to what we can accomplish. Let this victory serve as a symbol of hope and a powerful testament to the strength of our unity,” he said.

