The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo has endorsed Governor Ododo Business Outreach (GOBO) Initiative, a program aimed at uplifting marginalised groups and providing economic opportunities at the community level.

The Governor expressed his support for GOBO, which aligns with his vision of inclusive governance.

He made this known during a strategic meeting with the Kogi State Forum of Senior Special Assistants in his office

Launched on October 31, 2024, GOBO has already shown positive impact, with increased visibility and support among petty traders and small businesses. The initiative provides sustainable business avenues for those previously lacking access to financial resources and market opportunities.

The Governor commended the forum’s dedication to GOBO and its commitment to improving citizens’ quality of life, assuring continued support and encouraging ways to deepen GOBO’s impact across the state.

The chairman of the Kogi State Forum of Senior Special Assistants, to the Governor, Hon. Yahaya Shehu Ahmed, thank him for his encouragement and support.

The forum also presented an award of excellence to former Governor Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, recognizing his contributions to the state’s growth and effective governance , particularly the choice of Gov Ododo and his Deputy.

Shehu noted that Small and medium-scale enterprises have significantly contributed to the state’s economic growth, stressing that the GOBO initiative demonstrates the power of grassroots-driven solutions and inclusive growth, marking a step towards sustainable development in Kogi State.

