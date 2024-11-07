Government has been tasked to create an enabling environment for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to thrive in the country.

Making the call was the Founder/Managing Director of Clean N Classy, a leading provider of premium cleaning, pest control, facility management and consulting services in Nigeria, Mr Olumide Obembe at the grand opening of its newest branch in Ibadan last Friday.

According to him, the government should do everything within its power to make things generally easy for Nigerians to flourish in business, most especially young entrepreneurs, such as young graduates who are just coming up.

“SMEs will bloom when there is adequate power supply and when business registration processes are made seamless. When things like these and more are in place you will see a lot of people coming up with great ideas that will translate to great businesses, better their lives and enterprises alike,” he stressed.

Speaking about the newly opened branch in Ibadan, located at Arit House, 14 Sanusi Akere Street, Oluyole, Mr Obembe said “we are thrilled to bring our premium services to the ancient and vibrant city of Ibadan, as this expansion reflects the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional solutions tailored to the needs of local residents and businesses in terms of maintaining clean, healthy and pest-free environments.”

He noted that Clean N Classy aims to set a new standard in the cleaning industry, hence the need for “our holistic approach to managing pests in urban and natural environments through the IPM to minimise harm to the people and their environment.

He stated that this comprehensive range of cleaning services, including residential, commercial, and specialised cleaning options; pest control, facility management and consulting services is with a focus on premium services, through quality and eco-friendly products and customer satisfaction.

The Ibadan bred entrepreneur said eight-year old firm is out to corroborate what the government is doing in Oyo State in terms of hygiene to keep the eco-system clean and void of diseases, calling on the government to support what the Clean N Classy is doing in Ibadan.

In her remarks, the manager of the new branch, Mrs Ijeoma Moneke, expressing her joy at the feat, said “this is what Ibadan actually needs and we are ready to give the effort all of our best and like the MD has said it is a premium service which is from the smallest houses to the largest buildings. We are very sure that in Ibadan we will know that we came and will be impressed by our services.

“We have trained staff to give the premium life as far as cleaning, pest and facility management is concerned. We have started the campaign and the responses have been quite encouraging. We hope to continue until our services are enjoyed all over the city of Ibadan,” she said.

