The trade volume between Nigeria and Germany has risen to €3 billion, making Nigeria Germany’s second-largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther.

Speaking during a press briefing at the German Embassy in Abuja on Thursday, Ambassador Günther said the volume of trade between both countries grew by 30 percent in 2025, reflecting Nigeria’s steady economic recovery and renewed investor confidence.

“Nigeria is Germany’s second biggest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa with a total trade volume of 3 billion euros,” she disclosed. “Trade volumes have increased this year by 30 percent due to Nigeria’s economic recovery.”

Günther described the growing commercial ties as a sign of deepening cooperation, especially in energy, infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals, where German firms are expanding their footprint.

“There are more than 90 German companies active in Nigeria, indirectly creating about 17,000 jobs,” she said. “More investment is coming, especially in the energy and pharmaceutical sectors.”

The Ambassador highlighted two major flagship projects that symbolize the strength of German-Nigerian economic collaboration.

“Firstly, the Presidential Power Initiative, in cooperation with Siemens, is now entering its second phase,” she said. “This will add about 7 gigawatts to Nigeria’s energy grid.”

She also cited ongoing cooperation in the gas sector, where both nations are working to reduce emissions.

“Secondly, our cooperation in the gas sector aims to eliminate gas flaring and improve Nigeria’s CO₂ footprint,” Günther added.

Günther noted that after two years of economic downturn, Germany was “shifting into growth mode again.”

“Large investments in digitization, infrastructure, education and renewable energy will give a boost to our economy, the economy of Europe and beyond,” she explained.

She expressed optimism that both economies would benefit mutually from the renewed vigor in trade and policy alignment.

The envoy revealed that the Nigerian-German Binational Commission would convene in Berlin in less than two weeks, co-chaired by both countries’ foreign ministers. The meeting, she said, will cover issues ranging from international politics and security to trade, energy, migration, and education.

“We need this in-depth governmental exchange to achieve progress and lift our relations to another level,” Günther stated.

She added that the renewed engagement comes as both countries celebrate 65 years of diplomatic relations, which began in 1960 when Germany recognized Nigeria’s independence.

Günther drew parallels between the two countries, describing them as federal republics that share democratic ideals.

“Both Nigeria and Germany are freedom-loving, democratic nations,” she said. “We want the world to be governed by the strength of the law, not the law of the strongest.”

She reaffirmed Germany’s foreign policy priorities of “security, freedom, and prosperity,” adding that Berlin seeks partnerships with countries that share those values.

Beyond trade, Germany remains a strategic development and security partner. Günther said the country continues to support military capacity building, police reform, and humanitarian interventions across Nigeria, particularly in conflict-affected regions of the North-East and North-West.

“Germany has stood side by side with Nigeria in building military capacity — from officer training to technical skills like automotive mechanics,” she said.

“In the North-East, we are supporting the reconstruction of schools, health centres, markets and police stations. The rebuilt village of Ngarannam in Borno State is one such example,” she noted.

Ambassador Günther stressed that the future of German-African relations would no longer be defined by donor-recipient dynamics, but by mutual respect and shared goals.

“It is obvious that the relationship between Europe and Africa is no longer based on donor-recipient relations, but on common interests and respect,” she declared. “The results have to be beneficial for both sides.”

She also dismissed conspiracy theories about Germany’s interest in Africa, stating that Berlin’s engagement is driven by mutual prosperity and stability.

“A prosperous and secure Nigeria is also in Germany’s interest,” she said. “We all benefit if we can open sustainable trade channels.”

On cultural ties, Günther said cooperation between German and Nigerian institutions continues to expand.

“The Goethe Institute now offers language classes in Abuja for the first time, and our collaboration with the Nigerian film industry will be a major focus next year,” she said.

As Nigeria and Germany mark 65 years of diplomatic relations, Ambassador Günther expressed optimism about a future built on trade, innovation, and shared democratic values.

“Much can be achieved together if we realize how much we have in common and how much our interests align,” she added.

