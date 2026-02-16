The Financial Services Industry emerged as the most-traded sector on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) during the week, as Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc topped the activity chart in terms of volume.

According to the NGX weekly report, investors traded a total of 4.652 billion shares valued at N193.326 billion in 286,751 deals during the week under review.

This represents a significant increase compared to the previous week when a total of 3.860 billion shares worth N128.581 billion were exchanged in 240,463 deals.

The report showed that the Financial Services Industry, measured by volume, recorded the highest trading activity with 2.782 billion shares valued at N74.063 billion traded in 104,325 deals.

The sector accounted for 59.81 percent of the total equity turnover volume and 38.31 percent of the total value traded on the Exchange.

The Services Industry followed in second place, recording a turnover of 573.189 million shares worth N7.177 billion in 28,784 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry ranked third, with investors trading 317.667 million shares valued at N24.027 billion across 33,280 deals.

Further analysis of market activity showed that trading in the top three equities by volume — Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc — accounted for 980.253 million shares worth N30.182 billion executed in 25,390 deals.

These three equities alone contributed 21.07 percent to the total equity turnover volume and 15.61 percent to the total value traded during the week.

Market analysts said the strong dominance of financial stocks reflects continued investor appetite, revealing confidence in the banking sector, which has remained one of the most liquid segments of the market.

They also noted that increased participation on the Exchange suggests heightened trading momentum, as investors reposition portfolios ahead of corporate earnings releases and economic policy developments.

The NGX report indicates that financial services stocks continue to serve as a major driver of activity, reinforcing the sector’s role as a key barometer of market sentiment and liquidity on the Nigerian capital market.