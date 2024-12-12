The Federal Government has identified four critical thematic areas as priorities for the development of Nigerian youth, intended to empower young people, enhance their skills in order for them to thrive and catalyse economic development in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Olubunmi Olusanya, disclosed this during the Opening Ceremony of the 7th National Council on Youth Development.

Director, Information and Public Relations, Omolara Esan, noted in a statement that the Council meetingwith the theme: “Transforming and Repositioning the Nigerian Youth to Thrive and Catalyse Economic Development”, was held in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Permanent Secretary listed the thematic areas to include Governance, Jobs, Skills and Innovation, Cultural and Behavioral Change and Human Capital Development.

While elaborating on the critical thematic areas essential for the National Council on Youth Development,Olusanya, said “Governance is foundational, as it establishes effective systems and policies that empower youth engagement.”

He added that job creation, skills, and innovation were also crucial, focusing on creating robust employment opportunities that drive economic growth.

“Meanwhile, Culture enriches society by promoting the arts and preserving heritage. The focus on Behavioral Change is vital for cultivating the positive attitudes and behaviours that foster personal and community advancement. Lastly, Human Capital Development reinforces the message that investing in our youth is paramount, as they represent the most valuable resource for the future.”he further explained.

“Together, these themes provide a comprehensive framework to empower and uplift the younger generation, ensuring that they have the tools and support to thrive in society,” he stated.

The Permanent Secretary urged participants to identify and align themselves with any of these thematic areas and participate actively in their discussion by sharing insights, experiences, and innovative ideas.

He added that the collaborative approach will ensure holistic and inclusive outcomes from the technical session.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Sports Development in Borno State, Hon. Comrade Saina Buba, expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for allowing the state to host the National Council on Youth Development.

He emphasized the importance of learning, relearning, and unlearning in order to create the Nigeria that every youth envisions.

