The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the Renewed Hope Development Plan (2026-2030), aimed at fast-tracking Nigeria’s economic growth to $1 trillion by 2030.

The framework is expected to consolidate ongoing reforms and align Nigeria’s growth trajectory with its long-term targets.

Chairman of the Council, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the new national development plan will build on existing policies, deepen continuity, and align Nigeria’s growth trajectory with the long-term goals of Nigeria Agenda 2050.

In his presentation at the Council’s 151st meeting chaired by Shettima, the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, revealed that the Excess Crude Account (ECA) has dwindled to just $535,823.39.

He added that the Stabilisation Account holds N78.45 billion, while the Natural Resources Account stands at N106.72 billion.

Despite the lean balances, NEC proceeded to approving the new five-year strategy, which will succeed the outgoing National Development Plan (2021-2025).

Shettima described the transition as “no ordinary handover” but a critical bridge between lessons learnt and ambitions pursued.

“The Renewed Hope Plan will consolidate ongoing reforms, deepen policy continuity, and align our medium-term strategies with the long-term horizon of Nigeria Agenda 2050. It’s a practical roadmap towards a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” the Vice President said.

He emphasised that the framework will be participatory, involving all tiers of government, the private sector, labour, civil society, youth, and traditional institutions.

In a bid to strengthen food security, Shettima announced that NASENI has scaled up local production of solar-powered irrigation pumps to reduce energy costs for farmers and expand dry-season cultivation.

“This is the story of a nation’s refusal to be hostage to petrol-powered systems,” he declared.

On public health, the Council directed the Accountant General to fast-track the release of funds for the next national polio immunisation campaign, following reports of a sharp but incomplete decline in cases.

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who chairs NEC’s polio eradication committee, disclosed that cases of circulating poliovirus type 2 (cVPV2) dropped by 46% in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with significant gains in Kano and Katsina. Sokoto, however, remains a hotspot.

NEC resolved to integrate technology into routine immunisation, strengthen surveillance, and ensure robust state participation in upcoming campaigns.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, explained that the Renewed Hope Plan is the second in a series of six five-year frameworks under the Nigeria Agenda 2050 perspective plan.

He said the framework will drive job creation, infrastructure expansion, human capital development, food security, and social protection, consolidating the reform momentum while tackling new socioeconomic challenges.

Three governance structures, a National Steering Committee, Central Working Group, and Technical Working Groups, will midwife the plan, co-chaired by public and private sector leaders, with governors representing all six geopolitical zones.

Council members, including Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, lauded the early start to avoid policy gaps and pressed for inclusive state-level participation.

